Advertise
About CR
Contact Us
Check out our most-read stories, blog posts and columns that were posted to CatholicReview.org in 2016.
Planning a getaway or filling in your 2017 calendar? Keep in mind these cultural, social and spiritual offerings.
New York’s Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan will take part in the upcoming presidential inauguration of Republican Donald Trump.
Director Martin Scorcese's latest explores Jesuits in 17th-century Japan, where persecution of Christians rages.
Government and aid workers on holiday leave as Typhoon Nock-Ten hits northern Philippines.
24TH ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S EVE INTERFAITH PRAYER SERVICE
Dec 31 2016 07:30 PM
St. Ignatius Catholic Community740 N. Calvert StreetBaltimore, MD 21202
Diaconate Information Session
Jan 03 2017 07:00 PM
St. Agnes Church5422 Frederick RoadBaltimore, MD 21229
Documentary Showing & Discussion: Netflix's "13th"
Jan 13 2017 12:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Community740 N. Calvert StreetBaltimore, MD 21202
Film Showing: "An Ordinary Hero"
Jan 13 2017 07:30 PM
St. Ignatius Catholic Community740 N. Calvert StreetBaltimore, MD 21202
Help Our Marriage: Retrouvaille Weekend
Jan 27 2017 05:00 PM
10207 Wincopin CircleColumbia, MD 21044
WINE, CHAMPAGNE AND CRAFT SPIRITS TASTING
Jan 29 2017 03:00 PM
18310 Middletown RoadParkton, MD 21120
High School Pilgrimage St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Shrine
Feb 04 2017 08:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace18310 Middletown RoadParkton, MD 21120
Catholic Review's top stories, blog posts and columns in 2016
Dec 30 2016
Check out our most-read stories, blog posts and columns that were posted to CatholicReview.org in 2016.
Archdiocese of Baltimore 2017 'Bucket List'
Dec 29 2016
Planning a getaway or filling in your 2017 calendar? Keep in mind these cultural, social and spiritual offerings.
New York cardinal to participate in Trump inauguration
Dec 29 2016
New York’s Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan will take part in the upcoming presidential inauguration of Republican Donald Trump.
Movie Review: ‘Silence’
Dec 28 2016
Director Martin Scorcese's latest explores Jesuits in 17th-century Japan, where persecution of Christians rages.
Grant will help St. Vincent de Paul house more families
Dec 28 2016
Front Door Rapid Rehousing program's expansion includes assistance for those fleeing abusive relationships.
Respect sick, elderly: Oppose doctor-assisted suicide
After invective, what do we do?
That time we broke a plunger ornament on Christmas Eve
Allow God to save us
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Love that. Thank you, CM!
Six months! Such a long time! We waited 11 months for our first son and 5 months for our second. ...Read More
UNEXPECTED MIRACLE After beating stage III cancer, Woodstock parishioner raising fourth child.
Click here to read the electronic
edition of the current issue