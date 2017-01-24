Advertise
Open House: Monsignor Slade
Jan 29 2017 11:00 AM
120 Dorsey RoadGlen Burnie, MD 21061
High School Pilgrimage St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Shrine
Feb 04 2017 08:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace18310 Middletown RoadParkton, MD 21120
Day of Prayer for Catholic Young Women
Feb 04 2017 09:30 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor - Jeanne Jugan Residence4200 Harewood Road, NEWashington, DC 20017
Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes Celebration
Feb 11 2017 10:30 AM
National Shrine Grotto of Lourdes16330 Grotto RoadEmmitsburg, MD 21727
C.H.E.R.I.S.H. Married Couples Retreat
Feb 11 2017 01:00 PM
St Mary Catholic Church224 W. Washington St.Hagerstown, MD 21740
An Afternoon of Carmelite Prayer and Reflection
Feb 11 2017 01:30 PM
Carmelite Monastery of Baltimore1318 Dulaney Valley RoadBaltimore, MD 21286-1308
“God, Sex, & the Meaning of Life”
Feb 12 2017 06:30 PM
St. Casimir Church2800 O’Donnell StBaltimore, MD 21224
Trump signs memorandum on building border wall
Jan 25 2017
President Donald Trump enacted two executive memorandums to deal with the country’s security, including one that calls for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Order of Malta’s grand master resigns at pope’s request
Jan 25 2017
After weeks of very public tensions with the Vatican, the head of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta accepted Pope Francis’ request that he submit his resignation.
Baltimore Archdiocese warms up for March for Life, honors joyful advocates
Jan 24 2017
The archbishop encouraged marchers to be "peaceful, joyful and committed proponents" for the beauty and goodness of the gift of life.
Coffee & Doughnuts with Dr. Marie-Alberte Boursiquot
Jan 24 2017
The president of the Catholic Medical Association for 2017 visits with the Catholic Review.
Trump executive memorandum reinstates ‘Mexico City Policy’ on abortion
Jan 24 2017
The policy bans all foreign nongovernmental organizations receiving U.S. funds from performing or promoting abortion in other countries.
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR PRAYER WALK St. Bernardine hosted a prayer walk in honor of The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and those who died due to violence. Read the full story here.
