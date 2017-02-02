Events

High School Pilgrimage St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Shrine
Feb 04 2017 08:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace
18310 Middletown Road
Parkton, MD 21120

Day of Prayer for Catholic Young Women
Feb 04 2017 09:30 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor - Jeanne Jugan Residence
4200 Harewood Road, NE
Washington, DC 20017

Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes Celebration
Feb 11 2017 10:30 AM
National Shrine Grotto of Lourdes
16330 Grotto Road
Emmitsburg, MD 21727

C.H.E.R.I.S.H. Married Couples Retreat
Feb 11 2017 01:00 PM
St Mary Catholic Church
224 W. Washington St.
Hagerstown, MD 21740

An Afternoon of Carmelite Prayer and Reflection
Feb 11 2017 01:30 PM
Carmelite Monastery of Baltimore
1318 Dulaney Valley Road
Baltimore, MD 21286-1308

“God, Sex, & the Meaning of Life”
Feb 12 2017 06:30 PM
St. Casimir Church
2800 O’Donnell St
Baltimore, MD 21224

Pre-K & Kindergarten Info Night
Feb 16 2017 06:30 PM
Monsignor Slade Catholic School
120 Dorsey Road
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Bishops launch letter campaign urging Trump to protect religious freedom
Feb 03 2017
Saying “religious freedom in America has suffered years of unprecedented erosion,” the U.S. Catholic bishops have posted an online letter for Catholics to send to President Donald Trump urging him to sign an executive order promoting religious freedom.

Names & Numbers: Catholic schools excel
Feb 03 2017
In this edition of Names & Numbers, check out good news from Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Our Back Pages: 'Two for One'
Feb 03 2017
Three time in the history of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, two auxiliary bishops were ordained on the same day.

Five Things to Know: Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore
Feb 03 2017
Check out these facts about Catholic education in the Baltimore Archdiocese.

Spiritual, not monetary, success defines America, Trump says
Feb 02 2017
“Spiritual success” is a more accurate measure for the United States than wealth, President Donald Trump in remarks Feb. 2 at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

HOW TO UNITE THE CHURCH Pope Francis presides over an ecumenical prayer service at the end of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.




