News

Teacher accused of child sexual abuse

Feb 01 2017

Robert Bonner was a teacher, coach and part-time assistant athletic director at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Baltimore County.

Judge Neil Gorsuch nominated to fill Supreme Court vacancy

Feb 01 2017

Judge Gorsuch said he respects the fact that Congress, not the courts, writes new laws.

Why We Teach: Catholic educators discuss inspiration behind their vocation

Jan 31 2017

During Catholic Schools Week, the Catholic Review asked five educators in the Archdiocese of Baltimore to share the inspiration behind their vocation.

Iraqi patriarch: Fast track for Christian refugees will fuel tensions

Jan 31 2017

Giving priority to Christian refugees for settlement would be “a trap” that fuels religious tensions, said Iraq’s Chaldean Catholic patriarch.