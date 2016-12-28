Events

24TH ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S EVE INTERFAITH PRAYER SERVICE
Dec 31 2016 07:30 PM
St. Ignatius Catholic Community
740 N. Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Diaconate Information Session
Jan 03 2017 07:00 PM
St. Agnes Church
5422 Frederick Road
Baltimore, MD 21229

Documentary Showing & Discussion: Netflix's "13th"
Jan 13 2017 12:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Community
740 N. Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Film Showing: "An Ordinary Hero"
Jan 13 2017 07:30 PM
St. Ignatius Catholic Community
740 N. Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Help Our Marriage: Retrouvaille Weekend
Jan 27 2017 05:00 PM
10207 Wincopin Circle
Columbia, MD 21044

WINE, CHAMPAGNE AND CRAFT SPIRITS TASTING
Jan 29 2017 03:00 PM
18310 Middletown Road
Parkton, MD 21120

High School Pilgrimage St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Shrine
Feb 04 2017 08:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace
18310 Middletown Road
Parkton, MD 21120

View More

News

Catholic Review's top stories, blog posts and columns in 2016
Dec 30 2016
Check out our most-read stories, blog posts and columns that were posted to CatholicReview.org in 2016.

Archdiocese of Baltimore 2017 'Bucket List'
Dec 29 2016
Planning a getaway or filling in your 2017 calendar? Keep in mind these cultural, social and spiritual offerings.

New York cardinal to participate in Trump inauguration
Dec 29 2016
New York’s Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan will take part in the upcoming presidential inauguration of Republican Donald Trump.

Movie Review: ‘Silence’
Dec 28 2016
Director Martin Scorcese's latest explores Jesuits in 17th-century Japan, where persecution of Christians rages.

Grant will help St. Vincent de Paul house more families
Dec 28 2016
Front Door Rapid Rehousing program's expansion includes assistance for those fleeing abusive relationships.

Commentary

Charity in Truth

Respect sick, elderly: Oppose doctor-assisted suicide

Editor's Notebook

After invective, what do we do?

Open Window

That time we broke a plunger ornament on Christmas Eve

Wit and Wisdom

Allow God to save us























December 2016
November 2016
Go

Email Subscription

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

 

Link To Another Site

 



Recent Comments

Love that. Thank you, CM!

VIEW POST

Six months! Such a long time! We waited 11 months for our first son and 5 months for our second. ...Read More

VIEW POST

That time we broke a plunger ornament on Christmas Eve

December 2016
November 2016
Go

Email Subscription

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

 

Link To Another Site

 



Recent Comments

Love that. Thank you, CM!

VIEW POST

Six months! Such a long time! We waited 11 months for our first son and 5 months for our second. ...Read More

VIEW POST

That time we broke a plunger ornament on Christmas Eve

Media

UNEXPECTED MIRACLE After beating stage III cancer, Woodstock parishioner raising fourth child.

Electronic Edition


Click here to read the electronic
edition of the current issue





Sign up Today!

It's free.


Why Register? | Member Login
CR Media Logo
CR Twitter Logo
LifeWorkPlayFaithGenerationsNewsColumnsBlogsConnectMedia Library
Copyright 2015 The Catholic Review. All Rights Reserved
The Catholic Review • 880 Park Avenue • Baltimore, MD 21201 • 888-768-9555
Contact Us | Privacy | Commenting Policy