News

'We will be protected by God,' Trump declares in inaugural address

Jan 20 2017

President Donald J. Trump told the nation in his inaugural address that it need not fear in the days ahead.

HBO's 'The Young Pope' repels more than it engages

Jan 20 2017

Saddled with a cartoonish view of the church, and driven by the urge to be edgy, “The Young Pope” repels more than it engages.

Friends, newcomers alike line up to welcome new bishops to Baltimore

Jan 20 2017

Bishop Adam J. Parker and Bishop Mark E. Brennan saw many familiar faces in the congregation at their episcopal ordination.

‘Let us rejoice and be glad’: Two ordained as auxiliary bishops for Baltimore Archdiocese

Jan 19 2017

Bishop Adam J. Parker and Bishop Mark E. Brennan were ordained to the episcopacy Jan. 19.