Advertise
About CR
Contact Us
IND secured a 39-26 victory over Mercy High School before an estimated 2,800 at Towson University.
Vice President Pence told pro-life advocates Jan. 27 that “life is winning in America, and today is a celebration of that progress.”
Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York warned that if the sanctuary of the womb is violated, then other sanctuaries are at risk.
In addition to those who made their own way, about 20 buses from parishes across the archdiocese brought participants to the March for Life.
Resurrection-St. Paul in Ellicott City has been hosting students from South Korea’s Yeollin Academy for five years.
Open House: Monsignor Slade
Jan 29 2017 11:00 AM
120 Dorsey RoadGlen Burnie, MD 21061
High School Pilgrimage St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Shrine
Feb 04 2017 08:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace18310 Middletown RoadParkton, MD 21120
Day of Prayer for Catholic Young Women
Feb 04 2017 09:30 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor - Jeanne Jugan Residence4200 Harewood Road, NEWashington, DC 20017
Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes Celebration
Feb 11 2017 10:30 AM
National Shrine Grotto of Lourdes16330 Grotto RoadEmmitsburg, MD 21727
C.H.E.R.I.S.H. Married Couples Retreat
Feb 11 2017 01:00 PM
St Mary Catholic Church224 W. Washington St.Hagerstown, MD 21740
An Afternoon of Carmelite Prayer and Reflection
Feb 11 2017 01:30 PM
Carmelite Monastery of Baltimore1318 Dulaney Valley RoadBaltimore, MD 21286-1308
“God, Sex, & the Meaning of Life”
Feb 12 2017 06:30 PM
St. Casimir Church2800 O’Donnell StBaltimore, MD 21224
Support for Malone family part of IND's fourth straight win over Mercy High in 'The Game'
Jan 28 2017
IND secured a 39-26 victory over Mercy High School before an estimated 2,800 at Towson University.
‘Life is winning in America,’ vice president tells March for Life rally
Jan 27 2017
Vice President Pence told pro-life advocates Jan. 27 that “life is winning in America, and today is a celebration of that progress.”
Cardinal Dolan: If sanctuary of the womb is violated, no one is safe
Jan 27 2017
Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York warned that if the sanctuary of the womb is violated, then other sanctuaries are at risk.
'Power of One,' multiplied: Baltimore Archdiocese joins March for Life
Jan 27 2017
In addition to those who made their own way, about 20 buses from parishes across the archdiocese brought participants to the March for Life.
Cultures exchanged at Resurrection-St. Paul School
Jan 26 2017
Resurrection-St. Paul in Ellicott City has been hosting students from South Korea’s Yeollin Academy for five years.
Celebration of life
The Case for Tradition
Pro-Lifers need to talk about it all
Being Catholic first
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR PRAYER WALK St. Bernardine hosted a prayer walk in honor of The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and those who died due to violence. Read the full story here.
Click here to read the electronic
edition of the current issue