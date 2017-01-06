Advertise
Documentary Showing & Discussion: Netflix's "13th"
Jan 13 2017 12:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Community740 N. Calvert StreetBaltimore, MD 21202
Film Showing: "An Ordinary Hero"
Jan 13 2017 07:30 PM
St. Ignatius Catholic Community740 N. Calvert StreetBaltimore, MD 21202
Help Our Marriage: Retrouvaille Weekend
Jan 27 2017 05:00 PM
10207 Wincopin CircleColumbia, MD 21044
WINE, CHAMPAGNE AND CRAFT SPIRITS TASTING
Jan 29 2017 03:00 PM
18310 Middletown RoadParkton, MD 21120
High School Pilgrimage St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Shrine
Feb 04 2017 08:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace18310 Middletown RoadParkton, MD 21120
An Evening of Spirituals for Black History Month with soloist, Augustine Mercante
Feb 24 2017 07:00 PM
Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish 2801 North Charles Street Baltimore, MD 21218
Solemn Vespers and Benediction for Lent, Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church
Mar 26 2017 03:00 PM
Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish 2801 North Charles Street Baltimore, MD 21218
Doctrinal chief dismisses idea of ‘fraternal correction’ of pope
Jan 09 2017
The Catholic Church is “very far” from a situation in which the pope is in need of “fraternal correction” because he has not put the faith and church teaching in danger, said Cardinal Gerhard Muller, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.
Rob Belanger’s voice fills Nativity one last time
Jan 09 2017
The voice of Robert “Rob” Belanger filled the Church of the Nativity one last time at the funeral Mass for the former music director Jan. 7.
Aleppo friar says learn about Syria, keep an open mind
Jan 07 2017
Syrians don’t want to leave their homeland, they want a safe place to live in peace, said a Franciscan friar from Aleppo.
Infant safe after being found abandoned at Minnesota cathedral
Jan 06 2017
A newborn child found on the doorstep of a cathedral was in good health and being cared for by local children’s services officials.
Magi’s journey reflects our longing for God, pope says on Epiphany
Jan 06 2017
The Magi had the courage to set out on a journey in the hope of finding something new, Pope Francis said.
Feast of Mary, Mother of God
A phone call that changed everything: the day we first looked into our son's eyes
Let’s not hurry the downward spiral: New Year, New Presidency, New Chance
In him we find his joy - and ours
Love that. Thank you, CM!
Six months! Such a long time! We waited 11 months for our first son and 5 months for our second. ...Read More
HOMELESS OUTREACH AT HOLY FAMILY, DAVIDSONVILLE Holy Family Church in Davidsonville, Maryland, participates in a mobile homeless shelter in Anne Arundel County. Click here for the complete story.
