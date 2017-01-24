News

Trump signs memorandum on building border wall

Jan 25 2017

President Donald Trump enacted two executive memorandums to deal with the country’s security, including one that calls for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Order of Malta’s grand master resigns at pope’s request

Jan 25 2017

After weeks of very public tensions with the Vatican, the head of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta accepted Pope Francis’ request that he submit his resignation.

Baltimore Archdiocese warms up for March for Life, honors joyful advocates

Jan 24 2017

The archbishop encouraged marchers to be "peaceful, joyful and committed proponents" for the beauty and goodness of the gift of life.

Coffee & Doughnuts with Dr. Marie-Alberte Boursiquot

Jan 24 2017

The president of the Catholic Medical Association for 2017 visits with the Catholic Review.