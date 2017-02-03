News

The Least of These: Church helps fight opioid addiction

Feb 04 2017

Marian House in Baltimore and a substance abuse ministry at St. Margaret Parish offer support for addicts in a time of crisis.

Bishops launch letter campaign urging Trump to protect religious freedom

Feb 03 2017

Saying “religious freedom in America has suffered years of unprecedented erosion,” the U.S. Catholic bishops have posted an online letter for Catholics to send to President Donald Trump urging him to sign an executive order promoting religious freedom.

Names & Numbers: Catholic schools excel

Feb 03 2017

In this edition of Names & Numbers, check out good news from Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Our Back Pages: 'Two for One'

Feb 03 2017

Three time in the history of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, two auxiliary bishops were ordained on the same day.