Marian House in Baltimore and a substance abuse ministry at St. Margaret Parish offer support for addicts in a time of crisis.
In this edition of Names & Numbers, check out good news from Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.
Three time in the history of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, two auxiliary bishops were ordained on the same day.
There’s a sour taste to this loosely fact-based story that a strong performance from Matthew McConaughey in the lead role fails to dispel.
“Spiritual success” is a more accurate measure for the United States than wealth, President Donald Trump in remarks Feb. 2 at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.
High School Pilgrimage St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Shrine
Feb 04 2017 08:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace18310 Middletown RoadParkton, MD 21120
Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes Celebration
Feb 11 2017 10:30 AM
National Shrine Grotto of Lourdes16330 Grotto RoadEmmitsburg, MD 21727
C.H.E.R.I.S.H. Married Couples Retreat
Feb 11 2017 01:00 PM
St Mary Catholic Church224 W. Washington St.Hagerstown, MD 21740
An Afternoon of Carmelite Prayer and Reflection
Feb 11 2017 01:30 PM
Carmelite Monastery of Baltimore1318 Dulaney Valley RoadBaltimore, MD 21286-1308
“God, Sex, & the Meaning of Life”
Feb 12 2017 06:30 PM
St. Casimir Church2800 O’Donnell StBaltimore, MD 21224
Pre-K & Kindergarten Info Night
Feb 16 2017 06:30 PM
Monsignor Slade Catholic School120 Dorsey RoadGlen Burnie, MD 21061
Film Showing: "This Changes Everything"
Feb 17 2017 12:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Community740 N. Calvert StreetBaltimore, MD 21202
The Least of These: Church helps fight opioid addiction
Feb 04 2017
Bishops launch letter campaign urging Trump to protect religious freedom
Feb 03 2017
Saying “religious freedom in America has suffered years of unprecedented erosion,” the U.S. Catholic bishops have posted an online letter for Catholics to send to President Donald Trump urging him to sign an executive order promoting religious freedom.
Names & Numbers: Catholic schools excel
Feb 03 2017
Our Back Pages: 'Two for One'
Feb 03 2017
Five Things to Know: Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore
Feb 03 2017
Check out these facts about Catholic education in the Baltimore Archdiocese.
Catholic Schools Week Mass at Mount de Sales
God's work of art: the Beatitudes and you
You can lead a boy to homework, but you can't make him think
HOW TO UNITE THE CHURCH Pope Francis presides over an ecumenical prayer service at the end of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.
