High School Pilgrimage St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Shrine
Feb 04 2017 08:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace
18310 Middletown Road
Parkton, MD 21120

Day of Prayer for Catholic Young Women
Feb 04 2017 09:30 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor - Jeanne Jugan Residence
4200 Harewood Road, NE
Washington, DC 20017

Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes Celebration
Feb 11 2017 10:30 AM
National Shrine Grotto of Lourdes
16330 Grotto Road
Emmitsburg, MD 21727

C.H.E.R.I.S.H. Married Couples Retreat
Feb 11 2017 01:00 PM
St Mary Catholic Church
224 W. Washington St.
Hagerstown, MD 21740

An Afternoon of Carmelite Prayer and Reflection
Feb 11 2017 01:30 PM
Carmelite Monastery of Baltimore
1318 Dulaney Valley Road
Baltimore, MD 21286-1308

“God, Sex, & the Meaning of Life”
Feb 12 2017 06:30 PM
St. Casimir Church
2800 O’Donnell St
Baltimore, MD 21224

Film Showing: "This Changes Everything"
Feb 17 2017 12:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Community
740 N. Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Teacher accused of child sexual abuse
Feb 01 2017
Robert Bonner was a teacher, coach and part-time assistant athletic director at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Baltimore County.

Judge Neil Gorsuch nominated to fill Supreme Court vacancy
Feb 01 2017
Judge Gorsuch said he respects the fact that Congress, not the courts, writes new laws.

Why We Teach: Catholic educators discuss inspiration behind their vocation
Jan 31 2017
During Catholic Schools Week, the Catholic Review asked five educators in the Archdiocese of Baltimore to share the inspiration behind their vocation.

Iraqi patriarch: Fast track for Christian refugees will fuel tensions
Jan 31 2017
Giving priority to Christian refugees for settlement would be “a trap” that fuels religious tensions, said Iraq’s Chaldean Catholic patriarch.

Religious, political leaders condemn shooting at Quebec mosque
Jan 30 2017
Faith and political leaders condemned a shooting at Quebec’s main mosque that left at least six people dead.

HOW TO UNITE THE CHURCH Pope Francis presides over an ecumenical prayer service at the end of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.




