News

Catholic Review's top stories, blog posts and columns in 2016

Dec 30 2016

Check out our most-read stories, blog posts and columns that were posted to CatholicReview.org in 2016.

Archdiocese of Baltimore 2017 'Bucket List'

Dec 29 2016

Planning a getaway or filling in your 2017 calendar? Keep in mind these cultural, social and spiritual offerings.

New York cardinal to participate in Trump inauguration

Dec 29 2016

New York’s Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan will take part in the upcoming presidential inauguration of Republican Donald Trump.

Movie Review: ‘Silence’

Dec 28 2016

Director Martin Scorcese's latest explores Jesuits in 17th-century Japan, where persecution of Christians rages.