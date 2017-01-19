Events

Help Our Marriage: Retrouvaille Weekend
Jan 27 2017 05:00 PM
10207 Wincopin Circle
Columbia, MD 21044

WINE, CHAMPAGNE AND CRAFT SPIRITS TASTING
Jan 29 2017 03:00 PM
18310 Middletown Road
Parkton, MD 21120

High School Pilgrimage St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Shrine
Feb 04 2017 08:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace
18310 Middletown Road
Parkton, MD 21120

An Evening of Spirituals for Black History Month with soloist, Augustine Mercante
Feb 24 2017 07:00 PM
Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish
2801 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218

Solemn Vespers and Benediction for Lent, Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church
Mar 26 2017 03:00 PM
Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish
2801 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218

The Salvatones In Concert, Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church
May 12 2017 07:00 PM
Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish
2801 North Charles Street
Baltimore , MD 21218

Scott Montgomery, Concert Organist , Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church
May 21 2017 03:00 PM
Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish
2801 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218

'We will be protected by God,' Trump declares in inaugural address
Jan 20 2017
President Donald J. Trump told the nation in his inaugural address that it need not fear in the days ahead.

HBO's 'The Young Pope' repels more than it engages
Jan 20 2017
Saddled with a cartoonish view of the church, and driven by the urge to be edgy, “The Young Pope” repels more than it engages.

Friends, newcomers alike line up to welcome new bishops to Baltimore
Jan 20 2017
Bishop Adam J. Parker and Bishop Mark E. Brennan saw many familiar faces in the congregation at their episcopal ordination.

‘Let us rejoice and be glad’: Two ordained as auxiliary bishops for Baltimore Archdiocese
Jan 19 2017
Bishop Adam J. Parker and Bishop Mark E. Brennan were ordained to the episcopacy Jan. 19.

Cardinals, bishops and clergy welcome new auxiliary bishops
Jan 19 2017
“They are bishops of this moment in the face of the needs of the church today,” said Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington.

December 2016
November 2016
Love that. Thank you, CM!

Six months! Such a long time! We waited 11 months for our first son and 5 months for our second. ...Read More

That time we broke a plunger ornament on Christmas Eve

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR PRAYER WALK St. Bernardine hosted a prayer walk in honor of The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and those who died due to violence. Read the full story here.




Click here to read the electronic
edition of the current issue





