News

Mount St. Joseph basketball tops John Carroll at packed Patriots’ gym

Jan 16 2017

Coach Pat Clatchey’s Gaels posted a 77-71 victory in a packed, sold-out gym over a depleted Patriot team.

USCCB forms working group to monitor needs of migrants, refugees

Jan 14 2017

Bishops and USCCB staff will be ready to respond to executive orders and legislation Congress and President-elect Trump may introduce.

After northeast Baltimore fire claims six lives, archdiocese grieves and gives

Jan 13 2017

Catholic institutions are joining the effort to aid the stricken Malone family.

Five Things to Know: Catholic Presence at the Presidential Inauguration

Jan 13 2017

Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Jan. 20. Here is a look at some Catholic connections to past inaugurations.