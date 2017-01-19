Advertise
The U.S. abortion rate is down to its lowest level since the Supreme Court made abortion legal virtually on demand in 1973.
Help Our Marriage: Retrouvaille Weekend
Jan 27 2017 05:00 PM
10207 Wincopin CircleColumbia, MD 21044
WINE, CHAMPAGNE AND CRAFT SPIRITS TASTING
Jan 29 2017 03:00 PM
18310 Middletown RoadParkton, MD 21120
High School Pilgrimage St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Shrine
Feb 04 2017 08:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace18310 Middletown RoadParkton, MD 21120
An Evening of Spirituals for Black History Month with soloist, Augustine Mercante
Feb 24 2017 07:00 PM
Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish 2801 North Charles Street Baltimore, MD 21218
Solemn Vespers and Benediction for Lent, Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church
Mar 26 2017 03:00 PM
Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish 2801 North Charles Street Baltimore, MD 21218
The Salvatones In Concert, Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church
May 12 2017 07:00 PM
Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish 2801 North Charles Street Baltimore , MD 21218
Scott Montgomery, Concert Organist , Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church
May 21 2017 03:00 PM
Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish 2801 North Charles Street Baltimore, MD 21218
'We will be protected by God,' Trump declares in inaugural address
Jan 20 2017
President Donald J. Trump told the nation in his inaugural address that it need not fear in the days ahead.
HBO's 'The Young Pope' repels more than it engages
Jan 20 2017
Saddled with a cartoonish view of the church, and driven by the urge to be edgy, “The Young Pope” repels more than it engages.
Friends, newcomers alike line up to welcome new bishops to Baltimore
Jan 20 2017
Bishop Adam J. Parker and Bishop Mark E. Brennan saw many familiar faces in the congregation at their episcopal ordination.
‘Let us rejoice and be glad’: Two ordained as auxiliary bishops for Baltimore Archdiocese
Jan 19 2017
Bishop Adam J. Parker and Bishop Mark E. Brennan were ordained to the episcopacy Jan. 19.
Cardinals, bishops and clergy welcome new auxiliary bishops
Jan 19 2017
“They are bishops of this moment in the face of the needs of the church today,” said Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington.
Faith, sexuality and the meaning of freedom
The Water Challenge
The full, marvelous picture
Go in haste! Be amazed! Treasure!
Love that. Thank you, CM!
Six months! Such a long time! We waited 11 months for our first son and 5 months for our second. ...Read More
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR PRAYER WALK St. Bernardine hosted a prayer walk in honor of The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and those who died due to violence. Read the full story here.
Click here to read the electronic
edition of the current issue