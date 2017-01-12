Events

Help Our Marriage: Retrouvaille Weekend
Jan 27 2017 05:00 PM
10207 Wincopin Circle
Columbia, MD 21044

WINE, CHAMPAGNE AND CRAFT SPIRITS TASTING
Jan 29 2017 03:00 PM
18310 Middletown Road
Parkton, MD 21120

High School Pilgrimage St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Shrine
Feb 04 2017 08:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace
18310 Middletown Road
Parkton, MD 21120

An Evening of Spirituals for Black History Month with soloist, Augustine Mercante
Feb 24 2017 07:00 PM
Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish
2801 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218

Solemn Vespers and Benediction for Lent, Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church
Mar 26 2017 03:00 PM
Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish
2801 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218

The Salvatones In Concert, Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church
May 12 2017 07:00 PM
Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish
2801 North Charles Street
Baltimore , MD 21218

Scott Montgomery, Concert Organist , Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church
May 21 2017 03:00 PM
Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish
2801 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218

View More

News

Mount St. Joseph basketball tops John Carroll at packed Patriots’ gym
Jan 16 2017
Coach Pat Clatchey’s Gaels posted a 77-71 victory in a packed, sold-out gym over a depleted Patriot team.

USCCB forms working group to monitor needs of migrants, refugees
Jan 14 2017
Bishops and USCCB staff will be ready to respond to executive orders and legislation Congress and President-elect Trump may introduce.

After northeast Baltimore fire claims six lives, archdiocese grieves and gives
Jan 13 2017
Catholic institutions are joining the effort to aid the stricken Malone family.

Five Things to Know: Catholic Presence at the Presidential Inauguration
Jan 13 2017
Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Jan. 20. Here is a look at some Catholic connections to past inaugurations.

Bishop-designate Parker touched lives in parishes
Jan 12 2017
When Bishops-designate Adam J. Parker served as a young parish priest in Western Maryland and Halethorpe, he had a profound impact on parishioners.

Commentary

Homily

Feast of the Epiphany

The Space Between

A lot can happen in 90 days

Open Window

A letter from the mouse in our house to his colony

Word on Fire

Go in haste! Be amazed! Treasure!























December 2016
November 2016
Go

Email Subscription

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

 

Link To Another Site

 



Recent Comments

Love that. Thank you, CM!

VIEW POST

Six months! Such a long time! We waited 11 months for our first son and 5 months for our second. ...Read More

VIEW POST

That time we broke a plunger ornament on Christmas Eve

December 2016
November 2016
Go

Email Subscription

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

 

Link To Another Site

 



Recent Comments

Love that. Thank you, CM!

VIEW POST

Six months! Such a long time! We waited 11 months for our first son and 5 months for our second. ...Read More

VIEW POST

That time we broke a plunger ornament on Christmas Eve






Media

HOMELESS OUTREACH AT HOLY FAMILY, DAVIDSONVILLE Holy Family Church in Davidsonville, Maryland, participates in a mobile homeless shelter in Anne Arundel County. Click here for the complete story.



Electronic Edition


Click here to read the electronic
edition of the current issue





Sign up Today!

It's free.


Why Register? | Member Login
CR Media Logo
CR Twitter Logo
LifeWorkPlayFaithGenerationsNewsColumnsBlogsConnectMedia Library
Copyright 2015 The Catholic Review. All Rights Reserved
The Catholic Review • 880 Park Avenue • Baltimore, MD 21201 • 888-768-9555
Contact Us | Privacy | Commenting Policy