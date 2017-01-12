Advertise
About CR
Contact Us
Coach Pat Clatchey’s Gaels posted a 77-71 victory in a packed, sold-out gym over a depleted Patriot team.
Bishops and USCCB staff will be ready to respond to executive orders and legislation Congress and President-elect Trump may introduce.
Catholic institutions are joining the effort to aid the stricken Malone family.
When Bishops-designate Adam J. Parker served as a young parish priest in Western Maryland and Halethorpe, he had a profound impact on parishioners.
Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York called McDonald “a prophet, without speaking, of the pro-life cause.”
Help Our Marriage: Retrouvaille Weekend
Jan 27 2017 05:00 PM
10207 Wincopin CircleColumbia, MD 21044
WINE, CHAMPAGNE AND CRAFT SPIRITS TASTING
Jan 29 2017 03:00 PM
18310 Middletown RoadParkton, MD 21120
High School Pilgrimage St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Shrine
Feb 04 2017 08:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace18310 Middletown RoadParkton, MD 21120
An Evening of Spirituals for Black History Month with soloist, Augustine Mercante
Feb 24 2017 07:00 PM
Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish 2801 North Charles Street Baltimore, MD 21218
Solemn Vespers and Benediction for Lent, Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church
Mar 26 2017 03:00 PM
Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish 2801 North Charles Street Baltimore, MD 21218
The Salvatones In Concert, Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church
May 12 2017 07:00 PM
Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish 2801 North Charles Street Baltimore , MD 21218
Scott Montgomery, Concert Organist , Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church
May 21 2017 03:00 PM
Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church and University Parish 2801 North Charles Street Baltimore, MD 21218
Mount St. Joseph basketball tops John Carroll at packed Patriots’ gym
Jan 16 2017
Coach Pat Clatchey’s Gaels posted a 77-71 victory in a packed, sold-out gym over a depleted Patriot team.
USCCB forms working group to monitor needs of migrants, refugees
Jan 14 2017
Bishops and USCCB staff will be ready to respond to executive orders and legislation Congress and President-elect Trump may introduce.
After northeast Baltimore fire claims six lives, archdiocese grieves and gives
Jan 13 2017
Catholic institutions are joining the effort to aid the stricken Malone family.
Five Things to Know: Catholic Presence at the Presidential Inauguration
Jan 13 2017
Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Jan. 20. Here is a look at some Catholic connections to past inaugurations.
Bishop-designate Parker touched lives in parishes
Jan 12 2017
When Bishops-designate Adam J. Parker served as a young parish priest in Western Maryland and Halethorpe, he had a profound impact on parishioners.
Feast of the Epiphany
A lot can happen in 90 days
A letter from the mouse in our house to his colony
Go in haste! Be amazed! Treasure!
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Love that. Thank you, CM!
Six months! Such a long time! We waited 11 months for our first son and 5 months for our second. ...Read More
HOMELESS OUTREACH AT HOLY FAMILY, DAVIDSONVILLE Holy Family Church in Davidsonville, Maryland, participates in a mobile homeless shelter in Anne Arundel County. Click here for the complete story.
Click here to read the electronic
edition of the current issue