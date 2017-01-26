News

Support for Malone family part of IND's fourth straight win over Mercy High in 'The Game'

Jan 28 2017

IND secured a 39-26 victory over Mercy High School before an estimated 2,800 at Towson University.

‘Life is winning in America,’ vice president tells March for Life rally

Jan 27 2017

Vice President Pence told pro-life advocates Jan. 27 that “life is winning in America, and today is a celebration of that progress.”

Cardinal Dolan: If sanctuary of the womb is violated, no one is safe

Jan 27 2017

Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York warned that if the sanctuary of the womb is violated, then other sanctuaries are at risk.

'Power of One,' multiplied: Baltimore Archdiocese joins March for Life

Jan 27 2017

In addition to those who made their own way, about 20 buses from parishes across the archdiocese brought participants to the March for Life.