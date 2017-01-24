Events

Open House: Monsignor Slade
Jan 29 2017 11:00 AM
120 Dorsey Road
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

High School Pilgrimage St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Shrine
Feb 04 2017 08:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace
18310 Middletown Road
Parkton, MD 21120

Day of Prayer for Catholic Young Women
Feb 04 2017 09:30 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor - Jeanne Jugan Residence
4200 Harewood Road, NE
Washington, DC 20017

Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes Celebration
Feb 11 2017 10:30 AM
National Shrine Grotto of Lourdes
16330 Grotto Road
Emmitsburg, MD 21727

C.H.E.R.I.S.H. Married Couples Retreat
Feb 11 2017 01:00 PM
St Mary Catholic Church
224 W. Washington St.
Hagerstown, MD 21740

An Afternoon of Carmelite Prayer and Reflection
Feb 11 2017 01:30 PM
Carmelite Monastery of Baltimore
1318 Dulaney Valley Road
Baltimore, MD 21286-1308

“God, Sex, & the Meaning of Life”
Feb 12 2017 06:30 PM
St. Casimir Church
2800 O’Donnell St
Baltimore, MD 21224

View More

News

Trump signs memorandum on building border wall
Jan 25 2017
President Donald Trump enacted two executive memorandums to deal with the country’s security, including one that calls for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Order of Malta’s grand master resigns at pope’s request
Jan 25 2017
After weeks of very public tensions with the Vatican, the head of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta accepted Pope Francis’ request that he submit his resignation.

Baltimore Archdiocese warms up for March for Life, honors joyful advocates
Jan 24 2017
The archbishop encouraged marchers to be "peaceful, joyful and committed proponents" for the beauty and goodness of the gift of life.

Coffee & Doughnuts with Dr. Marie-Alberte Boursiquot
Jan 24 2017
The president of the Catholic Medical Association for 2017 visits with the Catholic Review.

Trump executive memorandum reinstates ‘Mexico City Policy’ on abortion
Jan 24 2017
The policy bans all foreign nongovernmental organizations receiving U.S. funds from performing or promoting abortion in other countries.

Commentary

Homily

Celebration of life

Fertile Soil

The Case for Tradition

Open Window

Our trip to the Pinewood Derby

 

Guest Commentary

Being Catholic first

Media

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR PRAYER WALK St. Bernardine hosted a prayer walk in honor of The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and those who died due to violence. Read the full story here.




Electronic Edition


Click here to read the electronic
edition of the current issue





Sign up Today!

It's free.


Why Register? | Member Login
CR Media Logo
CR Twitter Logo
LifeWorkPlayFaithGenerationsNewsColumnsBlogsConnectMedia Library
Copyright 2015 The Catholic Review. All Rights Reserved
The Catholic Review • 880 Park Avenue • Baltimore, MD 21201 • 888-768-9555
Contact Us | Privacy | Commenting Policy