News

Doctrinal chief dismisses idea of ‘fraternal correction’ of pope

Jan 09 2017

The Catholic Church is “very far” from a situation in which the pope is in need of “fraternal correction” because he has not put the faith and church teaching in danger, said Cardinal Gerhard Muller, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Rob Belanger’s voice fills Nativity one last time

Jan 09 2017

The voice of Robert “Rob” Belanger filled the Church of the Nativity one last time at the funeral Mass for the former music director Jan. 7.

Aleppo friar says learn about Syria, keep an open mind

Jan 07 2017

Syrians don’t want to leave their homeland, they want a safe place to live in peace, said a Franciscan friar from Aleppo.

Infant safe after being found abandoned at Minnesota cathedral

Jan 06 2017

A newborn child found on the doorstep of a cathedral was in good health and being cared for by local children’s services officials.